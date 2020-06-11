Dennis Quaid Talks About His New Podcast, The Dennissance, and Filmmaking in Texas

click to enlarge Audio Up Media

Add podcasts to film and TV actor, musician and avid golfer Dennis Quaid’s list of interests. The Houston-born native launched his first weekly podcast,, in April as part of his newly created podcast studio, Audio Up Media.Ten episodes in and Quaid, so far, has interviewed a handful of his celebrity friends, including baseball star Albert Pujols, musician Clint Black and fellow actor Gary Busey.Quaid jumped on the phone with thelast week to talk about his new creative outlet and filmmaking in Texas.About five or six years ago. I have a place in Austin, so I’m always going down there. [My band] went on tour and at 4 a.m. in San Antonio, we stopped to look at the Alamo.) Yeah, he’s a great guy. I talked to him a few weeks ago. We were trying to do areunion, but so far, it’s not happening..) Well, I don’t know if that’s going to solve all the world’s problems. But it has been good occupational therapy for me and keeping me busy. It’s been something we had been planning for a while.is only part of a whole slate of shows that we’re doing. I look at it almost like a movie studio, but instead of movies, we’re making podcasts across all genres.I didn’t even listen to a podcast until a couple of years ago. Then, I was asked to do a podcast called, a fictional story about America’s music through a couple of nefarious characters. We did it with T Bone Burnett and Bob Dylan and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and it wound up being the No. 2 music podcast. We had a blast doing it. It was like an old-time radio show. It really got me interested in listening to others.Well, my favorite part of acting is researching a role to find out what makes that person tick. I bring that same sort of research to my podcast. I get to know something a little different about the people I know.The music podcasts were very interesting. There is also something about history podcasts that I really love a lot. And true crime – who doesn’t love that?I still listen to the radio for news, but on trips, especially when you’re with somebody in the car, I like to listen to a story on a podcast and experience it with them.To be disruptive, as it were? I don’t know if we’re trying to stir the pot. These are people who I’ve known or have at least been acquaintances with or someone who I’ve been interested in. I’d like to find out what else they’re into and find out something we don’t know about them. I like to find out what their dad did or what it was like growing up or what they wanted to be when they were kids.A little Quaid pro quo? (.) There’s been a little bit of that, but I’ve been really lucky. I’ve been lucky in life. I’ve met quite a few people.I don’t try to avoid any issue, actually. I’d like it to be open and raw and be able to let people talk. I’m kind of fed up with being politically correct.It really has. There used to be so many movies made in Texas. I didandin Texas – in all, about six or seven movies. I love working in Texas. They had such great crews in the 80s and 90s and aughts. It just seemed to fall off the maps because [other states] are offering such great tax incentives. In Texas, I understood where Gov. Perry was coming from. It’s hard to get people out in West Texas like ranchers to understand that a movie [studio] would be getting a tax break. But these movies do bring a lot of money into the state and the tax breaks really are for the crew. I would love to see moviemaking come back to Texas.