Thursday, June 11, 2020

San Antonio Symphony Lands National Endowment for the Arts Grant

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Symphony
While the San Antonio Symphony was one of many local arts organizations hit hard by recent budget cuts, the city's premiere classical music ensemble has found at least one alternate line of funding.

On Wednesday, the symphony announced that it received an Art Works award grant of $17,500 from the National Endowment for the Arts to partially fund its A Midsummer Night's Dream Young People's Concert for the next two years.



The grant is one of 1,015 awarded nationwide for the Art Works category.

The annual concert combines symphonic music with English language arts to create an online curriculum that uses Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream to teach students writing and language skills.

"This grant from the NEA demonstrates the value of music and music education the San Antonio Symphony delivers to our community," Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart said in a press release.

"It also signifies how the quality of our programs here in San Antonio are recognized nationally," he added. "We are incredibly grateful for continued investment during this unprecedented time."

