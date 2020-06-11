Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 11, 2020

San Antonio's Magik Theatre Brings Back Children's Show Dragons Love Tacos

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAGIK THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Magik Theatre
After a pandemic-forced a delay of the Magic Theatre's Dragons Love Tacos, the San Antonio playhouse has brought back the family-friendly production.

The rescheduled play, inspired by the New York Times bestselling children's book of the same name, will start its run June 13 and close out the season on June 21. The production debuted at the Magik this spring but was postponed by the stay-at-home order.



In keeping with state rules for reopened performance venues, the 579-seat Magik will only allow 200 audience members per show.

Attendees will also need to agree to a temperature check, wear a face mask inside the theater and sanitize their hands prior to entering. They'll also be required to purchase tickets in advance since none will be available at the door.

"Simple joys like enjoying a show can be especially meaningful right now — Magik has carefully considered how we can provide quality family entertainment for our audiences while still practicing social distancing," Magik Theatre CEO Frank Villani said in a written statement.

