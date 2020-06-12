Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 12, 2020

San Antonio Spur Lonnie Walker IV Reveals History of Childhood Sexual Abuse in Instagram Post

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM

Spurs' shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV surprised fans Thursday by sharing in an emotional Instagram post that he'd been sexually abused as a child.

The revelation accompanied a video explanation of the Spur's journey with his distinctive towering hairstyle. It also included video of his encounter with clippers, documenting the complete removal of his signature locks.



"The real truth as to why I started doing this in early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me," Walker wrote.

"During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family… I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don't know what is what," Walker wrote.

In the post, Walker explained that the had lived in a mindset where his hair was something he could control, and it gave him confidence.

“Me cutting my hair was more than a cut,” he wrote. “My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now [is] better than ever. Out with old. In with the new.”

The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾

Walker also made headlines earlier this month when he joined San Antonians in cleaning up vandalized businesses downtown following unrest that played out after a peaceful protest decrying the killing of George Floyd.

"During this protest everyone isn't seeing eye level, but we have to understand we can only control what we can control," Walker said in a statement posted to Twitter, accompanied by photos of the cleanup efforts.

