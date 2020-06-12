San Antonio Zoo Launches Two New Virtual Summer Camps

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Following the same innovative path of its Drive Thru Zoo, the San Antonio Zoo is now offering two virtual summer camps
, which it's calling Zoo Your Own Adventure and Tales from the Field.
In response to Texas' pandemic safety guidelines for youth camps, the zoo was forced to cut attendance at its well-known WILD in-person summer camp and attendance quickly filled up. To make the summer programming accessible for more students, it dreamed up two virtual alternatives for anyone who missed out on the WILD camp registration.
"We’re known for being innovative, and in following the state’s guidelines to limit capacity, the team created a new, engaging way to offer the summer camp curriculum virtually," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Zoo Your Own Adventure is targeted to kinder-5th grade students and runs the entire month of July. The virtual camp features live and interactive videos with the animals and zoo crew, allowing attendees to experience behind-the-scenes programs, animal meet-and-greets, group activities and tours when it best fits their summer schedule. Zoo Your Own Adventure aims to encourage curiosity and passion about zoo life.
There are two options for Zoo Your Own Adventure: five sessions for $100 or unlimited sessions for $175. The unlimited package also comes with a camp T-shirt, water bottle, at-home activities and more.
Tales from the Field is intended for 6th-12th graders and also runs the whole month of July. Its attendees get an in-depth look into zoo career fields by learning about animal care, veterinary care and species conservation. They'll also get the chance to talk to animal experts about their career paths. Each session is $30, or attendees can purchase all five sessions as a $120 bundle.
What's more, the zoo offers Distance Learning Zoo Chats
for student looking to enhance the camp experience. These live chats are suitable for all ages and allow attendees to talk directly to animal experts. Groups can pick a favorite animal or topic and join the education team for a more in-depth, student-driven Q&A session.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.