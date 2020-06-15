Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 15, 2020

Gemini Ink Takes Its Nights of Noir Series Online for June and July

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click image FACEBOOK / GEMINIINK
  • Facebook / GeminiInk
Gemini Ink will relaunch its noir fiction discussion series online this Wednesday, beginning with Attica Locke's 2018 Edgar Award-winning novel Bluebird, Bluebird.

The monthly discussion series will be held on Zoom.

Selected novels fall in the genre of "Southern noir," and take place mainly in East Texas. The monthly literature discussion classes will be led by William Glenn and Eusebio Diaz, both literary experts in the dark and gritty crime genre. Author Rod Davis will join the first half of the discussion of Bluebird, Bluebird to talk about the Southern noir subgenre specifically.



Locke's novel follows Darren Mathews, a black Texas Ranger, as he solves a mysterious murder case in the town of Lark while preserving his own safety as racial tensions flare.

The title of the book comes from a song by John Lee Hooker. "I'm a blues person at heart," Locke said of the choice on Gemini Ink's website.

"I consider Lightnin' Hopkins my Muse," she added. "He is the person I want to be on paper. I want to be spare, and funny, and wise. And humble. I just adore him."

To give readers a chance to hear the world of Bluebird, Bluebird, Glenn put together a YouTube playlist based on the songs and musicians mentioned in the book.

The series will continue on July 15 with a discussion of Lisa Sandlin's 2015 Hammett Award-winning novel The Do-Right.

More information, as well as registration for both classes, is available on Gemini Ink's website.

$25-$50, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 and July 15, Zoom, geminiink.org

