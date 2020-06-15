Gemini Ink Takes Its Nights of Noir Series Online for June and July

click image
Gemini Ink will relaunch its noir fiction discussion series online this Wednesday, beginning with Attica Locke's 2018 Edgar Award-winning novel Bluebird, Bluebird.
The monthly discussion series will be held on Zoom.
Selected novels fall in the genre of "Southern noir," and take place mainly in East Texas. The monthly literature discussion classes will be led by William Glenn and Eusebio Diaz, both literary experts in the dark and gritty crime genre. Author Rod Davis
will join the first half of the discussion of Bluebird, Bluebird
to talk about the Southern noir subgenre specifically.
Locke's novel follows Darren Mathews, a black Texas Ranger, as he solves a mysterious murder case in the town of Lark while preserving his own safety as racial tensions flare.
The title of the book comes from a song by John Lee Hooker. "I'm a blues person at heart," Locke said of the choice on Gemini Ink's website
.
"I consider Lightnin' Hopkins my Muse," she added. "He is the person I want to be on paper. I want to be spare, and funny, and wise. And humble. I just adore him."
To give readers a chance to hear the world of Bluebird, Bluebird
, Glenn put together a YouTube
playlist based on the songs and musicians mentioned in the book.
The series will continue on July 15 with a discussion of Lisa Sandlin's 2015 Hammett Award-winning novel The Do-Right
.
More information, as well as registration for both classes, is available on Gemini Ink's website
.
$25-$50, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 and July 15, Zoom, geminiink.org
