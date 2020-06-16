Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Woodlawn Theatre Reopens With Showings of Musical Feature Films

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge MIRAMAX
  • Miramax
The Woodlawn Theatre is celebrating both its 75th year — and the end of its pandemic-forced hiatus — by returning to its cinematic roots.

The Woodlawn will kick off a month-long series featuring award-winning musical films on June 19, showing the movies on its indoor screen every Friday. First on its slate is 2002's Chicago, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger and Richard Gere. Dreamgirls will follow on June 26.



"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we've had to delay our previously scheduled MainStage and youth musical theatre productions," Woodlawn Theatre Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Rodriguez said in a press release. "We hope that offering a variety of summer movie musicals will be a welcome change of pace for our community and allow musical film lovers an opportunity to enjoy them on the big screen once again."

Tickets to the all-ages screenings are $10 per film and must be bought online in advance. No in-person ticket sales will be available. Patrons are asked to print out their tickets or have them available via smartphone when they arrive.

The Woodlawn will not exceed 50% capacity, in compliance with state mandated COVID-19 safety measures. Attendees are also required to wear masks or face coverings to enter. A full list of protocols can be found on the theater's website.

A full screening schedule and tickets are available online.

$10, 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, woodlawntheatre.org

