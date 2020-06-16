Woodlawn Theatre Reopens With Showings of Musical Feature Films

click to enlarge
The Woodlawn Theatre is celebrating both its 75th year — and the end of its pandemic-forced hiatus — by returning to its cinematic roots.
The Woodlawn will kick off a month-long series featuring award-winning musical films on June 19, showing the movies on its indoor screen every Friday. First on its slate is 2002's Chicago
, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger and Richard Gere. Dreamgirls
will follow on June 26.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we've had to delay our previously scheduled MainStage and youth musical theatre productions," Woodlawn Theatre Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Rodriguez said in a press release. "We hope that offering a variety of summer movie musicals will be a welcome change of pace for our community and allow musical film lovers an opportunity to enjoy them on the big screen once again."
Tickets to the all-ages screenings are $10 per film and must be bought online in advance. No in-person ticket sales will be available. Patrons are asked to print out their tickets or have them available via smartphone when they arrive.
The Woodlawn will not exceed 50% capacity, in compliance with state mandated COVID-19 safety measures. Attendees are also required to wear masks or face coverings to enter. A full list of protocols can be found on the theater's website
.
A full screening schedule and tickets are available online
.
$10, 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, woodlawntheatre.org
