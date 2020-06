San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival

Colored and regular pencils

A card listing influential people in the local San Antonio area, including council members and state lawmakers

Postcards on which to write messages

A family pass to the San Antonio Museum of Art



SAMA is also offering a short YouTube video of Sanderson leading an at-home workshop on how to take action through poetry. More information on the bags is available on SAMA's Facebook page

This week, the San Antonio Museum of Art and the newly formed Black Lives & Allies in Community , or BLAC, activist group offered "Action Bags" designed to help concerned residents share opinions with policymakers.The bags — a collaboration between SAMA and San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson — are intended to let those unable to take part in recent community vigils or protests raise their voices about racial justice or other causes."We have to use our voice and the power of our pen to make that difference," Sanderson said in a video created by the museum.Initially, the Action Bags were distributed at three spots around the city. Those who missed a chance to grab one can can email education@samuseum.org for information or how to get one or learn to make their own at home.The bags contain: