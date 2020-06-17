Wednesday, June 17, 2020
San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change
Posted
By Deanna Wilson
on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
This week, the San Antonio Museum of Art and the newly formed Black Lives & Allies in Community
, or BLAC, activist group offered "Action Bags" designed to help concerned residents share opinions with policymakers.
The bags — a collaboration between SAMA and San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson — are intended to let those unable to take part in recent community vigils or protests raise their voices about racial justice or other causes.
"We have to use our voice and the power of our pen to make that difference," Sanderson said in a video created by the museum.
Initially, the Action Bags were distributed at three spots around the city. Those who missed a chance to grab one can can email education@samuseum.org for information or how to get one or learn to make their own at home.
The bags contain:
- Colored and regular pencils
- A card listing influential people in the local San Antonio area, including council members and state lawmakers
- Postcards on which to write messages
- A family pass to the San Antonio Museum of Art
click image
-
Facebook / SanAntonioMuseumofArt
SAMA is also offering a short YouTube video
of Sanderson leading an at-home workshop on how to take action through poetry. More information on the bags is available on SAMA's Facebook page
.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Museum of Art, SAMA, poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, Black Lives & Allies in Community, BLAC, Black Lives Matter, BLM, poetry, activism, protest, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.