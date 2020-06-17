Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

San Antonio Public Library Resumes Partial Services

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
The San Antonio Public Library this week began its phased pandemic reopening plan.

Starting Tuesday, all SAPL locations began offering contact-free pickup services and drop-offs. In addition, the library system expanded its phone, chat and online reference services and increased outside Wi-Fi availability at branches.



Public computers are now available for limited use at the Westfall, Carver, Schaefer, Mission, Pan American, Cortez, Johnston, Bazan, and Collins Garden branches. The library selected those locations to assist residents in areas with limited computer and internet access.

Appointments are required for computer use. People can make them by calling each branch directly.

"We are looking forward to reopening library locations for the community," Ramiro S. Salazar, the library system's director, said in a statement on its website.

"We will continue to adapt operations to keep our employees and residents healthy and safe, while also bringing equitable access to the internet, digital materials and computers to the neighborhoods that need it the most."

The Central Library is offering contact-free pickup of reserved books and materials from noon-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. A full list of times that branches offer services is available on the SAPL website.

