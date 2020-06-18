Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, June 18, 2020

San Antonio-Based Poet Fernando Rover Jr. Hosting Online Father's Day Reading on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FERNANDO ROVER JR.
  • Courtesy of Fernando Rover Jr.
Celebrating Father’s Day with one of the most recognizable fathers in literature and Greek mythology, Daedalus, Fernando Rover Jr. will host an online reading session to honor papas everywhere.

The reading will include selections from Rover’s award-winning poetry collection Labyrinth, which takes its name from the Greek architect’s famous maze built for King Minos — you know, the one that held a Minotaur within its walls.



The collection focuses on Black masculinity and the Black male experience in America, as Rover utilizes the theme of pilgrimage to offer a connection between male figures, their fathers and people of color.

An RSVP is required to receive the Zoom meeting link, and there’s also an opportunity to purchase an autographed copy of the poetry collection.

In a time when Black voices need to be heard, it’s up to the individual if they want to listen.

Free, 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Zoom, facebook.com/fernandoroverjr.

