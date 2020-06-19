Voices in Queerantine Livestream Showcasing Award-Winning LGBTQ+ Authors from San Antonio and Beyond

click image
San Antonians may not be able to congregate downtown to commemorate Pride, but there are still other opportunities to mark the occasion.
Next week, Alamo City author and activist Anel Flores will co-host Voices in Queerantine
, a special Pride-themed online reading featuring award-winning LGBTQ+ authors from Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, Dallas and good ol' San Antonio. The reading will stream on Facebook on June 25, and will showcase a variety of topics and genres.
The lineup includes Flores along with Dallas author Brandy "Lady B Smoove" Simington
and theater artist and director Alison De La Cruz, along with Charles Rice-Gonzalez, Dee Mahone and Maya Chinchilla.
Flores is an award winning advocate, artist, jeweler, writer and sticker maker. Inspired by the Xicana/x movement, transfeminism, intersectionality, queer politics and resistance. Flores is a part of the Mayor Ron Nirenberg's LGBTQIA task force and was also recognized as UTSA's Women's Advocate of the Year.
Simington is a Dallas vocalist, songwriter, author and "artivist." She has two soul, R&B and spoken word albums under her belt as well as a self published book of poetry Live, Love, Dream ... Too
. She's shared the stage with celebrities including Malcom Jamal Warner, Audacious IAM, Michael Guinn and Kevin Dupree. Lady B was recently featured in the documentary film Beneath My Skin
.
Since 1999, De La Cruz has been creating solo and collaborative performance work representing the queer, bigger-bodied community. She is an executive arts leader, producer, facilitator, educator, multi-disciplinary theatre artist, contemporary ritualist and cultural space instigator. As a director, she's worked with noted queer artists such as Nathan Ramos and Cynthia Ling Lee of Post Natyam Collective.
Free, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Facebook Live.
