Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

Voices in Queerantine Livestream Showcasing Award-Winning LGBTQ+ Authors from San Antonio and Beyond

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ANEL I. FLORES STUDIO
  • Facebook / Anel I. Flores Studio
San Antonians may not be able to congregate downtown to commemorate Pride, but there are still other opportunities to mark the occasion.

Next week, Alamo City author and activist Anel Flores will co-host Voices in Queerantine, a special Pride-themed online reading featuring award-winning LGBTQ+ authors from Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, Dallas and good ol' San Antonio. The reading will stream on Facebook on June 25, and will showcase a variety of topics and genres.



The lineup includes Flores along with Dallas author Brandy "Lady B Smoove" Simington and theater artist and director Alison De La Cruz, along with Charles Rice-Gonzalez, Dee Mahone and Maya Chinchilla.

Flores is an award winning advocate, artist, jeweler, writer and sticker maker. Inspired by the Xicana/x movement, transfeminism, intersectionality, queer politics and resistance. Flores is a part of the Mayor Ron Nirenberg's LGBTQIA task force and was also recognized as UTSA's Women's Advocate of the Year.

Simington is a Dallas vocalist, songwriter, author and "artivist." She has two soul, R&B and spoken word albums under her belt as well as a self published book of poetry Live, Love, Dream ... Too. She's shared the stage with celebrities including Malcom Jamal Warner, Audacious IAM, Michael Guinn and Kevin Dupree. Lady B was recently featured in the documentary film Beneath My Skin.

Since 1999, De La Cruz has been creating solo and collaborative performance work representing the queer, bigger-bodied community. She is an executive arts leader, producer, facilitator, educator, multi-disciplinary theatre artist, contemporary ritualist and cultural space instigator. As a director, she's worked with noted queer artists such as Nathan Ramos and Cynthia Ling Lee of Post Natyam Collective.

Free, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Facebook Live.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  2. 25 LGBTQ+ San Antonio Creatives on Celebrating Pride and Boosting Black Voices During a Tumultuous Time Read More

  3. Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Poet Fernando Rover Jr. Hosting Online Father's Day Reading on Saturday Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation