Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

San Antonio Zoo and Animal Defense League Team Up for Adorable Adoptable Pet Play Dates

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ANIMAL DEFENSE LEAGUE OF TEXAS
  • Facebook / Animal Defense League of Texas
This month, some special four-legged friends made appearances at the San Antonio Zoo — and unlike its resident animals, these were the kind that could actually come home with you.

The zoo partnered with the Animal Defense League of Texas to provide a field trip for some of the adoptable animals across the street at the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, giving zoo visitors a chance to meet furry friends they could potentially bring into their families.



Both organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic, so kitten- and puppy-themed zoo play dates were streamed live on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to spread awareness.

"We're kind of in a season where we're overflowing with animals," an ADL spokeswoman said in a video posted to Facebook.


This June, the ADL and Paul Jolly Center are celebrating National Adopt a Cat Month, meaning there are plenty of adoptable kitties to go around.

"Now more than ever, we require the support of our wonderful community to continue our life-saving work here at ADL," Executive Director Joel McLellan said in a statement. "Please support our mission by becoming an adopter, volunteer, donor or foster!"

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  2. 25 LGBTQ+ San Antonio Creatives on Celebrating Pride and Boosting Black Voices During a Tumultuous Time Read More

  3. Texas Family Creates Internet Buzz With Homespun Remake of Pee-wee's Big Adventure Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Poet Fernando Rover Jr. Hosting Online Father's Day Reading on Saturday Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art and Poet Laureate Launch Project to Help Words Spark Change Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation