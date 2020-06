San Antonio Zoo and Animal Defense League Team Up for Adorable Adoptable Pet Play Dates

click image Facebook / Animal Defense League of Texas

This month, some special four-legged friends made appearances at the San Antonio Zoo — and unlike its resident animals, these were the kind that could actually come home with you.The zoo partnered with the Animal Defense League of Texas to provide a field trip for some of the adoptable animals across the street at the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, giving zoo visitors a chance to meet furry friends they could potentially bring into their families.Both organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic, so kitten- and puppy-themed zoo play dates were streamed live on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to spread awareness."We're kind of in a season where we're overflowing with animals," an ADL spokeswoman said in a video posted to Facebook This June, the ADL and Paul Jolly Center are celebrating National Adopt a Cat Month, meaning there are plenty of adoptable kitties to go around."Now more than ever, we require the support of our wonderful community to continue our life-saving work here at ADL," Executive Director Joel McLellan said in a statement. "Please support our mission by becoming an adopter, volunteer, donor or foster!"