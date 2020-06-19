San Antonio Zoo and Animal Defense League Team Up for Adorable Adoptable Pet Play Dates

click image
-
Facebook / Animal Defense League of Texas
This month, some special four-legged friends made appearances at the San Antonio Zoo — and unlike its resident animals, these were the kind that could actually come home with you.
The zoo partnered with the Animal Defense League of Texas to provide a field trip for some of the adoptable animals across the street at the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, giving zoo visitors a chance to meet furry friends they could potentially bring into their families.
Both organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic, so kitten- and puppy-themed zoo play dates were streamed live on their Facebook
and Instagram
accounts to spread awareness.
"We're kind of in a season where we're overflowing with animals," an ADL spokeswoman said in a video posted to Facebook
.
This June, the ADL and Paul Jolly Center are celebrating National Adopt a Cat Month, meaning there are plenty of adoptable kitties to go around.
"Now more than ever, we require the support of our wonderful community to continue our life-saving work here at ADL," Executive Director Joel McLellan said in a statement. "Please support our mission by becoming an adopter, volunteer, donor or foster!"
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.