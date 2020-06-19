Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Friday, June 19, 2020

Three Ways to Get Your Yoga On in San Antonio During the Pandemic — Outdoors or Online

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click image FACEBOOK / MOBILEOM
  • Facebook / MobileOm
Anyone craving a fitness fix as the weather warms can feel free to unroll their yoga mat.

While plenty of folks aren't eager to head to a gym during the pandemic, San Antonio yoga instructors are offering both socially distanced in-person classes and online instruction.



Sports bar Chicken N' Pickle is partnering with Mobile Om to host free recurring outdoor classes on Saturdays.

The Sunrise Yoga classes run 8-9 a.m. in the establishment's large outdoor game yard, allowing for proper social distancing. Since space is limited, attendees need to choose a date from Chicken N' Pickle's online calendar and RSVP.

For plant-loving fitness buffs, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is also hosting in-person family yoga sessions taught by Alamo City Yoga than run 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

Those classes cost $15 per adult ($13.50 for members) and $6 for children ($5.40 for members). The garden requires attendees to register 24 hours in advance, and only 24 participants are allowed per class.

Dates, registration and more information can be found on the Botanical Garden's online calendar.

Don't feel like going out? Virtual yoga options are also available through Mobile Om.

Every Sunday at 10 a.m., a Mobile Om instructor will livestream a class from a new spot along the San Antonio River so participants can enjoy local scenery and get in a workout from the comfort of home.

For those who just can't get it together in the mornings, the company also offers virtual classes from the San Pedro Creek Culture Park at 6 p.m. on Mondays.

Both online classes are free — via a sponsorship from the San Antonio River Authority — and are available to watch on Mobile Om's Facebook Live.

