She Wears Bells Operetta to be Streamed Online This Week to San Antonio Audiences

The latest performance created through Jump-Start Performance Co.'s INKubator initiative to support local creators doesn't require audiences to venture back into a theater.Instead, the showing of, an operetta by poet, playwright, and essayist jo reyes-boitel will take place online. The pre-recorded performance will be streamed Zoom on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m.follows the story of the Aztec god Coyolxãuhqui, who lost in a battle with her brother Huitzilopochtli and was dismembered and exiled to the moon. The operetta follows her attempts to reclaim her godliness and create a new legacy.The the performance features original music, text and choreography from local talents including reyes-boitel , choreographer Giomara Bazaldua and more.Ticket prices are at audience discretion, so participants can choose to watch for free or pay on a sliding scale of $5, $10 or $15. The tickets are available on the Jump-Start website or Facebook