PechaKucha San Antonio Goes Online for Volume 38

PechaKucha is back, and it's coming to you from the World Wide Web.
PechaKucha San Antonio Volume 38 will take place online on June 4. If you missed out on the last PechaKucha in February, or aren't familiar with the form, here's how it works: each speaker follows a 20 image x 20 second format. They present a slideshow of 20 images that advance every 20 seconds, for a total time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds.
"This will be PechaKucha San Antonio's first online event to practice safe social distancing during these uncertain times," the organization stated in a press release.
The livestreamed event will be able to watch on on Facebook
and Youtube
.
The six SA local speakers include Hyperbubble
member Jess DeCuir, "Curiosity Connoisseur" and former Current
Food Editor Jess Elizarraras, Cappy's chef and managing partner Gabriel Ibarra, self-starter and certified EC-12 career educator Gabriela Santiago, Compost Queens
co-founder Kate Jaceldo and photographer
and "animal adoption advocate" Ben Yanto. Singer-songnwriter
Garrett T. Capps will emcee the event.
Though past PechaKuchas charged a small admission fee, the livestreamed version is free. PechaKucha organizers encourage attendees to donate online
to support the event. Half of all donations will go to the San Antonio Food Bank
, and donors will be entered to win a gift basket from the event sponsors that include a Bakery Lorraine gift card, Tio Pelon's Salsita salsa, Olla Express Coffee, and other goodies.
Free, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Facebook and YouTube, pechakucha.com/cities/san-antonio.
