Friday, May 22, 2020

PechaKucha San Antonio Goes Online for Volume 38

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 11:54 PM

click to enlarge Jessica DeCuir - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Jessica DeCuir
PechaKucha is back, and it's coming to you from the World Wide Web.

PechaKucha San Antonio Volume 38 will take place online on June 4. If you missed out on the last PechaKucha in February, or aren't familiar with the form, here's how it works: each speaker follows a 20 image x 20 second format. They present a slideshow of 20 images that advance every 20 seconds, for a total time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds.



"This will be PechaKucha San Antonio's first online event to practice safe social distancing during these uncertain times," the organization stated in a press release.

The livestreamed event will be able to watch on on Facebook and Youtube.

The six SA local speakers include Hyperbubble member Jess DeCuir, "Curiosity Connoisseur" and former Current Food Editor Jess Elizarraras, Cappy's chef and managing partner Gabriel Ibarra, self-starter and certified EC-12 career educator Gabriela Santiago, Compost Queens co-founder Kate Jaceldo and photographer and "animal adoption advocate" Ben Yanto. Singer-songnwriter Garrett T. Capps will emcee the event.

click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Garrett T. Capps
Though past PechaKuchas charged a small admission fee, the livestreamed version is free. PechaKucha organizers encourage attendees to donate online to support the event. Half of all donations will go to the San Antonio Food Bank, and donors will be entered to win a gift basket from the event sponsors that include a Bakery Lorraine gift card, Tio Pelon's Salsita salsa, Olla Express Coffee, and other goodies.

Free, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Facebook and YouTube, pechakucha.com/cities/san-antonio.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

