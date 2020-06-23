San Antonio Museum of Art Offers Free Summer Memberships to Local Educators

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
Earlier this year, San Antonio's Pre-K through University educators had to quickly shift to an online format in response to COVID-19.
In recognition of their efforts, the San Antonio Museum of Art is offering local educators free summer memberships to the museum, effective immediately. The memberships are valid through September 30 of this year.
Memberships include unlimited free admission to the museum and special exhibitions, discounted tickets to certain events and more.
Educators can register for their membership online
or in person. Upon their first visit, they will be asked to show their school badge or ID to verify the membership.
SAMA is also offering a four-day online Summer Teacher Institute that provides techniques and tips for teaching online and hybrid art classes beginning July 28.
"Topics for the week include creating authentic, relevant course material for traditional or virtual settings, accessibility for all students with different learning platforms, and the importance of art in the time of COVID-19," the SAMA team states on its website.
Sessions will also include information on how to use SAMA's online resources to provide a virtual experience for students.
The online professional development classes are $70 for members and $80 for non-members. More information about the sessions and facilitators can be found online
.
