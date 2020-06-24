Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Ballet San Antonio Unveils 2020-2021 Season, Featuring Don Quixote and Cinderella

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge Ballet SA performed Roland Petit's Carmen in early 2019. - COURTESY OF BALLET SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Ballet San Antonio
  • Ballet SA performed Roland Petit's Carmen in early 2019.
This fall, San Antonio ballet fanatics will once again be able to enjoy breathtaking pirouettes and leaps — as long as they keep their masks on.

Ballet San Antonio has announced its 2020-2021 season, which will include performances of classic tales Don Quixote, The Nutcracker and Cinderella, all under the direction of Artistic Advisor Sofiane Sylve.



Showcasing everything from Quixote's medieval antics to Tchaikovsky's Russian favorite, the ballets will feature choreography by Easton and Haley Smith, Patrick Armand and Edwaard Liang.

San Antonio's longtime ballet company says it's working with the Tobin Center to ensure proper safety protocols are in place when audiences return.

According to Ballet SA's website, safety measures will include mandatory temperature checks and masks for all staff and patrons, socially distanced audience seating and enhanced sanitization protocols.

Season subscriptions are currently available, and individual tickets go on sale on July 3.

