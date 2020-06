Ballet San Antonio Unveils 2020-2021 Season, Featuring Don Quixote and Cinderella

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ballet San Antonio

Ballet SA performed Roland Petit's Carmen in early 2019.

This fall, San Antonio ballet fanatics will once again be able to enjoy breathtaking pirouettes and leaps — as long as they keep their masks on.Ballet San Antonio has announced its 2020-2021 season , which will include performances of classic talesand, all under the direction of Artistic Advisor Sofiane Sylve.Showcasing everything from's medieval antics to Tchaikovsky's Russian favorite, the ballets will feature choreography by Easton and Haley Smith, Patrick Armand and Edwaard Liang.San Antonio's longtime ballet company says it's working with the Tobin Center to ensure proper safety protocols are in place when audiences return.According to Ballet SA's website, safety measures will include mandatory temperature checks and masks for all staff and patrons, socially distanced audience seating and enhanced sanitization protocols.Season subscriptions are currently available , and individual tickets go on sale on July 3.