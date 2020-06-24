East Side San Antonio Landmarks on Display Through Virtual Freedom Black History Tour

click to enlarge
The local filmmakers known for the Walk on the River
series documenting the Alamo City's Black history are rolling out another vital lesson.
This time, Melaneyes Media is conducting the Freedom Black History Tour
, a virtual event
that will take viewers to key African American landmarks near Hackberry and Center streets on the city's East Side.
"More than ever, it is important that we understand the people and places that have helped shape the identity of the Black community, starting with our own city," the filmmakers said on Facebook.
On Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m., the online tour will spotlight three historic East Side buildings — the Carver Cultural Community Center, St. Paul United Methodist Church and Carter Taylor Mortuary.
"There are monuments that we walk or drive past every day, not realizing that these places are a physical representation of our struggle for equality and independence," according to the online post.
Melaneyes Media's 2018 documentary Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City
highlights the history and contributions of African Americans in San Antonio from emancipation to the end of segregation.
The 2020 followup Walk on the River 2.0: The African Influence in San Antonio
explains the history of the slave trade in Alamo Plaza and the African American presence during the Battle of the Alamo.
Freedom Black History Tour
will be followed by a live Q&A session, giving viewers a chance to meet Melaneyes Media producers Aundar Ma'at and Born Logic Allah and ask questions about the presentation.
A pay-what-you-can event, the tour can be viewed through the Zoom platform. Register through Eventbrite
to access the private link and join the livestream.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.