Pride Bigger Than Texas Takes Its 2020 Celebrations Online

Julián P. Ledezma

PRIDE Bigger than Texas 2020’s livestream will capture the spirit of 2019’s IRL Pride festivities.

A little virus isn’t going to stop Pride San Antonio from throwing the biggest, glitteriest and safest party the Alamo City’s ever seen: it just means that instead of gathering in large groups, the festivities have moved online.Streaming on Pride SA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, PRIDE Bigger than Texas 2020’s Pride365 online event will include all of our favorite traditions, from the Peace…Love…PRIDE mass wedding to the Krystal Kelly “Running of the Queens” High Heel Race, plus a virtual parade featuring videos submitted by locals.Hosted by Autumn Summers, Eryca Daniels and George Perez, the night’s lineup includes appearances by the Cover Girls, Tejano legend Shelly Lares and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums BebeZahara Benet and Cynthia Lee “How’s Your CuCu” Fontaine.As a tip of the hat to the online medium, the livestream will showcase makeup tutorials à la viral beauty YouTubers — and take it to the next level by throwing SFX tutorials in the mix.