Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Pride Bigger Than Texas Takes Its 2020 Celebrations Online

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM

PRIDE Bigger than Texas 2020’s livestream will capture the spirit of 2019’s IRL Pride festivities. - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
  • Julián P. Ledezma
  • PRIDE Bigger than Texas 2020’s livestream will capture the spirit of 2019’s IRL Pride festivities.
A little virus isn’t going to stop Pride San Antonio from throwing the biggest, glitteriest and safest party the Alamo City’s ever seen: it just means that instead of gathering in large groups, the festivities have moved online.

Streaming on Pride SA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, PRIDE Bigger than Texas 2020’s Pride365 online event will include all of our favorite traditions, from the Peace…Love…PRIDE mass wedding to the Krystal Kelly “Running of the Queens” High Heel Race, plus a virtual parade featuring videos submitted by locals.



Hosted by Autumn Summers, Eryca Daniels and George Perez, the night’s lineup includes appearances by the Cover Girls, Tejano legend Shelly Lares and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums BebeZahara Benet and Cynthia Lee “How’s Your CuCu” Fontaine.

As a tip of the hat to the online medium, the livestream will showcase makeup tutorials à la viral beauty YouTubers — and take it to the next level by throwing SFX tutorials in the mix.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Facebook and YouTube, pridesanantonio.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Museum of Art Offers Free Summer Memberships to Local Educators Read More

  2. San Antonio's Classic Theatre Taking Its 2020-2021 Season Into the Great Outdoors Read More

  3. Woodlawn Pointe Wants to Drag Us Out of Quarantine This Week Read More

  4. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  5. Ballet San Antonio Unveils 2020-2021 Season, Featuring Don Quixote and Cinderella Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation