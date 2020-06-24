San Antonio's Classic Theatre Taking Its 2020-2021 Season Into the Great Outdoors

-
Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre
Faced with the current health crisis, Classic Theatre will perform its 13th season outside — something it's calling "Theatre in the Rough."
The Classic's current Deco District home is simply too intimate to accommodate social distancing guidelines, Executive and Artistic Director Kelly Roush said in explaining the decision.
Operating at the 50% capacity allowed under the most recent phase of the state's reopening plan, the space could only seat 10 patrons. What's more, some of those would likely be seniors at higher potential risk of suffering severe complications if they contract COVID-19.
The Classic didn't announce a specific outdoor venue but added in a news release that it's "working on collaborations to make this happen."
The decision to transition outdoors will allow the theater to properly maintain social distance for the safety of patrons and staff, and the open air may decrease the risk
of attending a public gathering.
"[I]ndicators are telling us that social distancing will be necessary well into the year 2021," according to the news release.
If that's the case, it's not such a dramatic move.
