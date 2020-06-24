Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Woodlawn Pointe Wants to Drag Us Out of Quarantine This Week
Posted
By Deanna Wilson
on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Woodlawn Pointe
Prepare to see an array of talented drag queens live at Drag Me Out of Quarantine.
Woodlawn Pointe and Pride San Antonio are hosting the event, which aims to both celebrate and entertain.
It’s also two shows for the price of one. First, Drag Me Out will serve as a viewing party of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
, hosted by actors playing Blanche and Dorothy from the SA Theater Company’s Golden Girls Parody.
Then, it transforms into a live drag show with all the risqué fun that entails.
Tickets to the event are limited to promote social distancing, so act fast if you plan to attend.
$15, 8-10 p.m. Friday, June 26, Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., (210) 468-2787, facebook.com/WoodlawnPointe.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, drag, drag show, LGBT, LGBTQ+, drag me out of quarantine, Golden Girls, parody, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, viewing party, watch party, Woodlawn Pointe, Pride, Image
