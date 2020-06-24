Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Woodlawn Pointe Wants to Drag Us Out of Quarantine This Week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WOODLAWN POINTE
  • Courtesy of Woodlawn Pointe
Prepare to see an array of talented drag queens live at Drag Me Out of Quarantine.

Woodlawn Pointe and Pride San Antonio are hosting the event, which aims to both celebrate and entertain.



It’s also two shows for the price of one. First, Drag Me Out will serve as a viewing party of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, hosted by actors playing Blanche and Dorothy from the SA Theater Company’s Golden Girls Parody.

Then, it transforms into a live drag show with all the risqué fun that entails.

Tickets to the event are limited to promote social distancing, so act fast if you plan to attend.

$15, 8-10 p.m. Friday, June 26, Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., (210) 468-2787, facebook.com/WoodlawnPointe.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Museum of Art Offers Free Summer Memberships to Local Educators Read More

  2. She Wears Bells Operetta to be Streamed Online This Week to San Antonio Audiences Read More

  3. South Side San Antonio Lawyer and Doctor Team Up to Help Patients Affected By COVID-19 Read More

  4. My Darling Vivian About Johnny Cash’s First Wife, San Antonio Native Vivian Liberto, Hitting VOD Read More

  5. San Antonio's Classic Theatre Taking Its 2020-2021 Season Into the Great Outdoors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation