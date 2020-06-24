Woodlawn Pointe Wants to Drag Us Out of Quarantine This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Woodlawn Pointe

Prepare to see an array of talented drag queens live at Drag Me Out of Quarantine.Woodlawn Pointe and Pride San Antonio are hosting the event, which aims to both celebrate and entertain.It’s also two shows for the price of one. First, Drag Me Out will serve as a viewing party of, hosted by actors playing Blanche and Dorothy from the SA Theater Company’s Golden Girls Parody.Then, it transforms into a live drag show with all the risqué fun that entails.Tickets to the event are limited to promote social distancing, so act fast if you plan to attend.