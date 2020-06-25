Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Esperanza Center Showcases Queer Voices of San Antonio with Release of Recording of March Reading

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:24 AM

Anel Flores is one of the featured authors in the Queer Voices reading.
  • Facebook / Anel I. Flores Studio
  • Anel Flores is one of the featured authors in the Queer Voices reading.
Locals who skipped this year's Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) Conference in San Antonio due to the onset of the pandemic now have a chance to remedy at least some of their FOMO.

Next week, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center is releasing an edited recording of its "Queer Voices" reading online. The event originally took place as an off-site AWP reading in early March.



"Queer Voices: Nuestra Voz, Nuestro Cuerpo, Nuestro Tiempo — Our Voice, Our Bodies, Our Time" featured prose and poetry from a variety of authors, including Ire'ne Lara Silva, Virginia Grise and Anel Flores.

Part 1 of the reading will be released Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. and part 2 will go out at the same time on Tuesday, June 30.

The recordings will be uploaded to Esperanza's YouTube and Facebook pages.

