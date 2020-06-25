Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, June 25, 2020

San Antonio Art Gallery Bear & Ink Hosting Exhibition for People to Fawn Over Fonts

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BEAR & INK
  • Facebook / Bear & Ink
Anyone curiously drawn to the style and appearance of the printed word now has a chance to dive in deep with other local typography enthusiasts.

On Friday, July 3, Blue Star complex art gallery Bear & Ink will present “Type is Cool” — a group show focused on the different ways people envision type, sayings, letters, words and phrases.



The small gallery and press is located in Blue Star's Upstairs Studios and is accessible via the stairway next to Stella's or through the hallway next to the parking area in front of Halcyon.

The First Friday event is open to the public, but if Blue Star Arts Complex decides to pull the plug on the monthly art walk, Bear & Ink will take the opening virtual, allowing featured artists to talk about their work in short videos.

The exhibition will remain on view by appointment through August 2. Expect the show to follow local COVID-19 guidelines, meaning a mask and social distancing are required.

Free, 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, 1420 S. Alamo, S204, bearandink.com.

