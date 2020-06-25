Texas Book Festival Takes Its Two-Week Fall Fest Online

click to enlarge
The literary scene was a lot different when the Texas Book Festival was launched in 1995. But the one constant through those years is that it brought together thousands of readers and authors from all over.
This year, that massive meeting of literary minds will happen virtually.
For the first time, the Texas Book Festival
will take place entirely online. The free event will run October 31-November 15 and feature more than 125 guest authors. The fest will include educational sessions targeting readers of a variety of ages.
"Nothing will stop us from bringing people together around books, including a global pandemic," TBF Executive Director Lois Kim said in a press release. "We are committed more than ever to serving our community and excited that people from all over Texas, the country and the world can participate in this year’s festival."
The Texas Teen Book Festival will run alongside the main event, featuring conversations with acclaimed young adult authors.
TBF’s annual First Edition Literary Gala — which raises money for future programming — is also scheduled take place virtually on Friday, November 6.
"Going virtual opens all sorts of doors for creative programming, author participation and reader engagement,” TBF Literary Director Matthew Patin said in a statement.
"And whereas the medium may be changing in 2020, much will stay the same: a robust schedule, diverse literary voices, thought-provoking discussions, abundant laughs and surprises and one-of-kind connections with authors and fellow book lovers."
