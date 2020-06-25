Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, June 25, 2020

VideoPop Showcase Coming to San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Martín C. Rodriguez and Verena Gaudy are two of the participating Videopop artists. - MARTÍN C. RODRÍGUEZ AND VERENA GAUDY
  • Martín C. Rodríguez and Verena Gaudy
Next Thursday, Brick at Blue Star will host VideoPop, a recurring video art showcase that, this go-round, will celebrate one of the venue's tenants, Cube Projects, being granted nonprofit status.

Cube Projects provides local artists a creative space "to develop concepts and create original work," something much needed for those of us who have been cooped up in quarantine.



Usually, the VideoPop series works like this: participating artists each submit a video that will be posted online a week prior to the show, allowing the public to vote for their favorite. At the VideoPop showcase, the top three winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $750.

However, for this iteration, organizers pre-selected the artists based on their participation in the first VideoPop, at which no prizes were awarded. As of press time, the videos had yet to be posted for public vote, but Brick said on Facebook that they would be "uploaded soon."

Future VideoPop events will feature an open call and juried selection of contestants. The winners of the prior showcases and Brick staff will serve as judges.

Next week's VideoPop will feature works from Verena Gaudy, Martín C Rodriguez, Megan Solis, Ariel Luna Anais, Barbara Felix, Edicta Pineda and Brenda Burmeister.

While VideoPop is free, reservations are required to limit capacity and maintain social distancing.

Because Brick has struggled from lost revenue during the pandemic, it's now accepting donations via a GoFundMe account to ensure it can pay employees during the crisis.

Free (Reservation Required), Thursday, July 2, 7-10 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.

