Friday, June 26, 2020

Luminaria Announces Artists Selected to Complete New San Antonio Murals

Friday, June 26, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
San Antonio's mural collection will gain a few more colorful additions this summer.

In a press release, arts organization Luminaria has identified at least five local creators who will paint new murals around the city "to fill San Antonio with beauty and contemplation."



Sandra Gonzalez will create the Mission San José tricentennial mural, which will bring attention to the Spanish Mission founded in 1720 by Fray Antonio Margil de Jesús. The mural will be painted on the exterior of the Mission's Visitor Center.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
Suzy González, Kat Cadena, Rudy Herrera and Jo De La Cruz were also selected for the annual Art Everywhere program, a public art project managed by Centro San Antonio.

The murals will go into production this summer.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

