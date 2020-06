Luminaria Announces Artists Selected to Complete New San Antonio Murals

click to enlarge Courtesy of Luminaria

San Antonio's mural collection will gain a few more colorful additions this summer.In a press release, arts organization Luminaria has identified at least five local creators who will paint new murals around the city "to fill San Antonio with beauty and contemplation." Sandra Gonzalez will create the Mission San José tricentennial mural, which will bring attention to the Spanish Mission founded in 1720 by Fray Antonio Margil de Jesús. The mural will be painted on the exterior of the Mission's Visitor Center. Rudy Herrera and Jo De La Cruz were also selected for the annual Art Everywhere program, a public art project managed by Centro San Antonio The murals will go into production this summer.