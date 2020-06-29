Monday, June 29, 2020
San Antonio Zoo Animals Visit the McNay Art Museum in Super Cute Instagram Post
By Deanna Wilson
on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 2:38 PM
A porcupine closely inspects a painting.
Art is all about perspective, and the McNay Art Museum's most recent critics provided a new angle of viewing the museum's masterpieces.
Literally.
Last Friday, animal ambassadors ventured out of the San Antonio Zoo to expand their horizons at the McNay, which the museum documented in a post
on social media.
A python slithered through the "Siempre Selena" exhibition, tortoises critiqued "Fashion Nirvana" (who needs clothes when you already have a shell?) and an anteater and porcupine discovered the art galleries.
The only thing we're left wondering is when the lions will be allowed admission.
