Monday, June 29, 2020
Witte Museum and DoSeum Close Due to COVID-19 Case Spike in San Antonio
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 9:51 AM
The Witte provided masks to patrons as a coronavirus safety measure.
That Saturday-night emergency alert
didn't just startle those of us sitting around at home — it also spurred two local institutions to take immediate action.
On Sunday morning, the Witte Museum and DoSeum both announced that they would temporarily close their doors. The Witte initially reopened
in late May, while the DoSeum had begun to resume operations
for members starting last week.
Both institutions put in place temporary closures through Tuesday, June 30, with tentative plans to reopen on July 1.
However, with cases continuing to rise
at an alarming rate, museum-lovers may want to prepare for another long wait.
