Nowhere Bookshop and San Antonio Book Festival to Host Lara Prescott for Online Book Talk

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

For those of us missing book clubs but heeding advice to avoid in-person gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike, Nowhere Bookshop and the San Antonio Book Festival have a treat in store.

On July 15, the store and festival will jointly hosts a Zoom conversation between Clay Smith, SABF's Literary Director, and Lara Prescott, author of The Secrets We Kept.



The two will discuss Prescott's book, a New York Times Bestseller based on a true story. The novel weaves together two seemingly disparate subjects: the origin of Boris Pasternak's novel Dr. Zhivago and a story of two female spies working for the CIA in the 1950s. However, they're more interwoven than may appear at first glance.

The $5 ticket for the online event will be accompanied by a $5 coupon to purchase The Secrets We Kept in paperback from Nowhere Bookshop.

With a few weeks to spare prior to the event, there's plenty of time to nab a copy and read up, especially now that Nowhere is offering curbside pickup.

$5, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday July 15, Zoom, nowherebookshop.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

