Nowhere Bookshop and San Antonio Book Festival to Host Lara Prescott for Online Book Talk

For those of us missing book clubs but heeding advice to avoid in-person gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike, Nowhere Bookshop and the San Antonio Book Festival have a treat in store.On July 15, the store and festival will jointly hosts a Zoom conversation between Clay Smith, SABF's Literary Director , and Lara Prescott, author ofThe two will discuss Prescott's book, a New York Times Bestseller based on a true story. The novel weaves together two seemingly disparate subjects: the origin of Boris Pasternak's noveland a story of two female spies working for the CIA in the 1950s. However, they're more interwoven than may appear at first glance.The $5 ticket for the online event will be accompanied by a $5 coupon to purchasein paperback from Nowhere Bookshop.With a few weeks to spare prior to the event, there's plenty of time to nab a copy and read up, especially now that Nowhere is offering curbside pickup