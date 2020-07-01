A Trio of Artists Paint Their Life Stories at San Antonio's Clamp Light Gallery This Month

click to enlarge
A picture is worth a thousand words, but can it really tell a story?
In a new group exhibition, three artists — Sara Vanderbeek, ChaeWon Moon and Hollie Brown — will try to do just that, taking viewers through their lives and experiences with the power of their paintings.
Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery
will open “Ways to Tell” on Friday, July 10. The exhibition will "explore narrative in a painting practice through a survey of different genres of painting ranging from still life painting, portraiture, instructional diagrammatic drawing and digitally inspired methods of image making," the gallery said in a press release.
Sara Vanderbeek
is best known for her vibrant portraits, which give small glimpses into her life and thoughts about politics. She lives in Austin but her work has been featured across Texas, including at the McNay Art Museum, Art Palace and The Contemporary.
Brooklyn-based ChaeWon Moon
's display uses manual-like paintings to create non-functional instructions. Her art is meant to highlight a failure in following orders to show what it feels like to be a misfit and nonconformist.
Hollie Brown
lives in Lockhart and teaches 2D Design and Basic Drawing at Texas State University in San Marcos. In her mixed media pieces, she creates assemblages of modern life.
Like past Clamp Light exhibitions, “Ways to Tell” is free to the public, but in an effort to limit occupancy, viewing appointments must be scheduled by emailing clamplightstudios@gmail.com or by messaging the gallery on social media
. At the door, gallery staff will take visitors' temperatures and ensure they are wearing masks before coming inside.
Free, by appointment only July 10-August 8, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery, 1704 Blanco Road, clamplightstudios@gmail.com, clamplightstudios.com.
