Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Two Ways To Celebrate the Fourth of July at Home in San Antonio

Just because you’ve finally gotten used to social distancing and self-isolating doesn’t mean you don’t still want to get in on a patriotic celebration for the Fourth of July.

Fortunately, there are two easy ways to celebrate safely at home this year. While there won’t be fireworks, the U.S. Air Force Band of the West’s online celebration is bound to inspire a spark of pride in listeners.



The Band of the West — the traveling Air Force ensemble that’s performed for military and civilian audiences, presidents, heads of state and dignitaries — will perform an all-digital concert featuring other powerfully patriotic musical groups including Top Flight, the Ceremonial Marching Band, Dimensions in Blue, Freedom Brass, Nightwatch and the Concert Band.

click image FACEBOOK / USAF BAND OF THE WEST
  • Facebook / USAF Band of the West
Come for favorites such as “America the Beautiful” and “The Stars & Stripes Forever” and stay for lesser-known patriotic tunes including “Those Magnificent Men and their Flying Machines” (free, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Facebook Live, music.af.mil/Bands/Band-of-the-West).

Anyone looking for an extra dose of immersive, patriotic pride can follow the The Alamo on social media for a variety of Fourth of July content, including music, musket-firing demonstrations and living history presentations posted throughout the weekend (free, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, thealamo.org).

