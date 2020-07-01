Two Ways To Celebrate the Fourth of July at Home in San Antonio
Posted
By Darian Mendez
on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM
click image
-
Facebook / USAF Band of the West
Just because you’ve finally gotten used to social distancing and self-isolating doesn’t mean you don’t still want to get in on a patriotic celebration for the Fourth of July.
Fortunately, there are two easy ways to celebrate safely at home this year. While there won’t be fireworks, the U.S. Air Force Band of the West’s online celebration
is bound to inspire a spark of pride in listeners.
The Band of the West — the traveling Air Force ensemble that’s performed for military and civilian audiences, presidents, heads of state and dignitaries — will perform an all-digital concert featuring other powerfully patriotic musical groups including Top Flight, the Ceremonial Marching Band, Dimensions in Blue, Freedom Brass, Nightwatch and the Concert Band.
click image
-
Facebook / USAF Band of the West
Come for favorites such as “America the Beautiful” and “The Stars & Stripes Forever” and stay for lesser-known patriotic tunes including “Those Magnificent Men and their Flying Machines” (free, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Facebook Live, music.af.mil/Bands/Band-of-the-West
).
Anyone looking for an extra dose of immersive, patriotic pride can follow the The Alamo
on social media for a variety of Fourth of July content, including music, musket-firing demonstrations and living history presentations posted throughout the weekend (free, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, thealamo.org
).
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, holiday, fourth of july, things to do at home, things to do online, streaming, concert, U.S. Air Force Band of the West, Band of the West, patriotic music, Alamo, social media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Top Flight, Ceremonial Marching Band, Dimensions in Blue, Freedom Brass, Nightwatch, Concert Band, holiday, pandemic, social distancing, stay home, fourth of july at home, Image