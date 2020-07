San Antonio Civil Rights Leaders Discuss the Future of Protests in URBAN-15's July Episode of Hidden Histories

Jamie Monzon

The episode will air online at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

Black Lives Matter isn't the first movement against systemic racism to take to the streets of San Antonio — nor will it be the last.In light of protests against police brutality both in San Antonio and nationwide, URBAN-15 's July episode ofbrings together two generations of San Antonio civil rights leaders toThe episode, titled "If Not Now, When? Longings for Justice, Songs of Liberation," will feature longtime activist Mario Marcel Salas , aAnanda Sunshine Tomas, organizer of recent Black Lives Matter protests in San Antonio.Jazz trombonist Ron Wilkins will open the evening with "The Star Spangled Banner" and discuss his two-month battle against COVID-19. San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will perform an elegy in honor of Breonna Taylor.Following its premiere, the episode will be available to watch on URBAN-15's website and YouTube channel