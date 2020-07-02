Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 2, 2020

San Antonio Civil Rights Leaders Discuss the Future of Protests in URBAN-15's July Episode of Hidden Histories

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM

JAMIE MONZON
  • Jamie Monzon
Black Lives Matter isn't the first movement against systemic racism to take to the streets of San Antonio — nor will it be the last.

In light of protests against police brutality both in San Antonio and nationwide, URBAN-15's July episode of Hidden Histories brings together two generations of San Antonio civil rights leaders to discuss the past, present and future of local activism.

The episode, titled "If Not Now, When? Longings for Justice, Songs of Liberation," will feature longtime activist Mario Marcel Salas, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Ananda Sunshine Tomas, organizer of recent Black Lives Matter protests in San Antonio.



Jazz trombonist Ron Wilkins will open the evening with "The Star Spangled Banner" and discuss his two-month battle against COVID-19. San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will perform an elegy in honor of Breonna Taylor. The episode will air online at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

Following its premiere, the episode will be available to watch on URBAN-15's website and YouTube channel.

