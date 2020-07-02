San Antonio Photographer Captures Dust Plume as it Engulfs the Downtown Skyline

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / @koooolaidpapi
-
A video of the dust cloud is a compilation of 600 shots edited by Sakib.
Local photographer Adnan Sakib captured a "once-in-a-lifetime" aerial video
of the Saharan Dust Plume making its way through downtown this week.
According to a report by The Washington Post,
the dust plume lingered around Texas and Louisiana between Tuesday and Thursday. Sakib captured the video on Saturday at around 11 a.m., according to MySA.
"I live downtown, and on my way home, I just saw the entire city engulfed and just happened to have my drone with me and took the opportunity to catch this once-in-a-lifetime moment," Sakib told MySA.
The video shows the downtown skyline engulfed by the dust plume. Sakib says he captured the footage over a 30 minute span.
"The video itself had very little editing visually other than special effects and camera movements," Sakib continued. "It was actually a 30-minute time-lapse, basically it was 600 images over the course of 30 minutes stitched together and sped up for the final product."
The plume was described as an "extreme episode" by The Washington Post
, happening for the first time in 50 years.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.