Tuesday, July 7, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Presents Free Online Poetry Reading Featuring 'Vocab' Sanderson and Others

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
  • Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson
On Wednesday, Texas poets will lend their voices to a women's art-focused showcase hosted by the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The free online event — Abstract Womanism: A Poetic Telling of Women's Art — features a diverse lineup of poets, including Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, the first spoken word artist to serve as the city's Poet Laureate. She will be joined by poets including Dulci David Veluthukaran, Sunni Soper, Aminah Decé and Anel I. Flores.



click to enlarge Dana Frankfort's Kiss, currently in SAMA's "Texas Women" exhibition. - DANA FRANKFORT
  • Dana Frankfort
  • Dana Frankfort's Kiss, currently in SAMA's "Texas Women" exhibition.
Presented over Zoom, the readings will unfold as viewers gaze at pieces from SAMA's "Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art," an exhibition that features female artists' contribution to the development of abstraction in America.

Free (registration required), 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, Zoom, samuseum.org.

