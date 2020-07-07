Tuesday, July 7, 2020
San Antonio Museum of Art Presents Free Online Poetry Reading Featuring 'Vocab' Sanderson and Others
Posted
By Katie Hennessey
on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:52 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
-
Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson
On Wednesday, Texas poets will lend their voices to a women's art-focused showcase hosted by the San Antonio Museum of Art.
The free online event — Abstract Womanism: A Poetic Telling of Women's Art
— features a diverse lineup of poets, including Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, the first spoken word artist to serve as the city's Poet Laureate. She will be joined by poets including Dulci David Veluthukaran, Sunni Soper, Aminah Decé
and Anel I. Flores.
click to enlarge
-
Dana Frankfort
-
Dana Frankfort's Kiss, currently in SAMA's "Texas Women" exhibition.
Presented over Zoom, the readings will unfold as viewers gaze at pieces from SAMA's "Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art," an exhibition
that features female artists' contribution to the development of abstraction in America.
Free (registration required), 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, Zoom, samuseum.org.
