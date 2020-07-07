San Antonio Zoo Celebrates the Great (Little) Train Robbery Anniversary with Live Reenactments

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo is offering an unusual guest experience this month: a train robbery.
A mini-train robbery, to be exact.
To mark the 50th anniversary
of the event dubbed the "Great (Little) Train Robbery," the zoo is holding an educational event on Saturday, July 18 that will double as a fundraiser. Guests will ride on the Zoo Eagle train — formerly known as the Brackenridge Eagle — and experience a reenactment of the robbery that made headlines in 1970.
As the Zoo Eagle chugs along its path, an audio recording will play the story of the original mini-train stickup, considered Texas' last train robbery.
Zoo educators will hop out of the brush and hold up the riders with bubble guns. However, instead of demanding valuables, they'll request donations through a text-to-donate app.
Guests will receive a Zoobuck prior to boarding the train, which includes more information on how to donate. The slip also serves as a coupon at the train station gift shop.
Donations will go toward updating the train to make it more environmentally friendly, including the purchase of a new engine.
The zoo will follow all state guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Guests must purchase their tickets online and select a time slot. The zoo recommends guests arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled ride.
Every other row on the train will remain empty to promote social distancing. Zoo staff will also wipe down the train after each group ride and ensure that hand sanitizer stations are available.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available on the zoo's website
.
$10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Zoo Eagle Train, 1250 Brackenridge Dr., sazoo.org
