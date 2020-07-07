Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Celebrates the Great (Little) Train Robbery Anniversary with Live Reenactments

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo is offering an unusual guest experience this month: a train robbery.

A mini-train robbery, to be exact.



To mark the 50th anniversary of the event dubbed the "Great (Little) Train Robbery," the zoo is holding an educational event on Saturday, July 18 that will double as a fundraiser. Guests will ride on the Zoo Eagle train — formerly known as the Brackenridge Eagle — and experience a reenactment of the robbery that made headlines in 1970.

As the Zoo Eagle chugs along its path, an audio recording will play the story of the original mini-train stickup, considered Texas' last train robbery.

Zoo educators will hop out of the brush and hold up the riders with bubble guns. However, instead of demanding valuables, they'll request donations through a text-to-donate app.

Guests will receive a Zoobuck prior to boarding the train, which includes more information on how to donate. The slip also serves as a coupon at the train station gift shop.

Donations will go toward updating the train to make it more environmentally friendly, including the purchase of a new engine.

The zoo will follow all state guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Guests must purchase their tickets online and select a time slot. The zoo recommends guests arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled ride.

Every other row on the train will remain empty to promote social distancing. Zoo staff will also wipe down the train after each group ride and ensure that hand sanitizer stations are available.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available on the zoo's website.

$10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Zoo Eagle Train, 1250 Brackenridge Dr., sazoo.org
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. July Marks the 50th Anniversary of Mini-Train Robbery at San Antonio's Brackenridge Park Read More

  2. At Least Two Comics Test Positive For COVID-19 After Tour Stop at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio Read More

  3. Actor Danny Trejo Opens Up About Life and Career in New Documentary Inmate #1 Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art Presents Free Online Poetry Reading Featuring 'Vocab' Sanderson and Others Read More

  5. San Antonio Photographer Captures Dust Plume as it Engulfs the Downtown Skyline Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation