Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Brings Back Its Popular Drive-Through Safaris

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo is preparing to bring back the popular drive-through experience it launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction will operate its Drive Thru Zoo tours on select days beginning July 12. The return comes after the success of its initial drive-through events in May — tickets for the first sold out in two hours.



While the zoo remains open to pedestrian traffic, the return of the drive-through safaris will allow locals to choose which option works best for them as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the city.

"We wanted to offer our guests their choice of experiences when visiting the zoo, be it from their own vehicles or the traditional zoo experience on foot," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.

"Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a unique way while creating new memories. While some guests wish to get outside and connect with nature, our zoo has enhanced safety measures in place to provide a safe and fun experience for all, no matter which way they choose to enjoy the zoo."

Staff is striving to make the drive-through experience as authentic as possible, zoo officials said.

During their drive, guests will be able to learn about the zoo's history and its animals. Its LEGO sculpture exhibition, Wild Connections, will also be on display. Visitors will be able to purchase zoo snacks, beverages and gifts from their vehicles along the route.

Tickets for non-members and non-annual pass holders will be $65 per vehicle, with an opening discount of $15 off using the promo code DRIVE. Members and annual pass holders will have access to discounted tickets at $32 per vehicle. Tickets are available online only, and seats are limited per day.

Event proceeds will go toward the care of zoo animals to make up for the loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Those looking to support the zoo's ongoing recovery also can donate to the San Antonio Zoo Recovery Campaign.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Celebrates the Great (Little) Train Robbery Anniversary with Live Reenactments Read More

  2. At Least Two Comics Test Positive For COVID-19 After Tour Stop at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Showcased in Vogue Read More

  4. New University of Texas at San Antonio Course Will Examine Legacy of Tejano Icon Selena Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art Presents Free Online Poetry Reading Featuring 'Vocab' Sanderson and Others Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation