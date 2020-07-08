San Antonio Zoo Brings Back Its Popular Drive-Through Safaris

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo is preparing to bring back the popular drive-through experience
it launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The attraction will operate its Drive Thru Zoo tours on select days beginning July 12. The return comes after the success of its initial drive-through events in May — tickets for the first sold out in two hours.
While the zoo remains open to pedestrian traffic, the return of the drive-through safaris will allow locals to choose which option works best for them as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the city.
"We wanted to offer our guests their choice of experiences when visiting the zoo, be it from their own vehicles or the traditional zoo experience on foot," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
"Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a unique way while creating new memories. While some guests wish to get outside and connect with nature, our zoo has enhanced safety measures in place to provide a safe and fun experience for all, no matter which way they choose to enjoy the zoo."
Staff is striving to make the drive-through experience as authentic as possible, zoo officials said.
During their drive, guests will be able to learn about the zoo's history and its animals. Its LEGO sculpture exhibition, Wild Connections, will also be on display. Visitors will be able to purchase zoo snacks, beverages and gifts from their vehicles along the route.
Tickets for non-members and non-annual pass holders will be $65 per vehicle, with an opening discount of $15 off using the promo code DRIVE. Members and annual pass holders will have access to discounted tickets at $32 per vehicle. Tickets are available online only
, and seats are limited per day.
Event proceeds will go toward the care of zoo animals to make up for the loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Those looking to support the zoo's ongoing recovery also can donate to the San Antonio Zoo Recovery Campaign
.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.