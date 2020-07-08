Wednesday, July 8, 2020
TPR's Worth Repeating Addresses Systemic Racism in Upcoming Online Event
By Kayla Padilla
on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:33 PM
Courtesy of Texas Public Radio
The latest installment of Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating storytelling series, "Reckoning with Racism," will stream on Facebook
next week.
This virtual event will serve as an outlet for San Antonians to share their stories of "self-realization about biases, latent racism or entitlement, experiencing racism personally, navigating the web of systemic, structural and institutional racism, addressing and confronting bias and racism in the real world and stories about activism and efforts to dismantle racism at every level."
As in past Worth Repeating events, the event will feature seven local storytellers, who will each have seven minutes to tell their stories.
