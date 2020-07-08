Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

TPR's Worth Repeating Addresses Systemic Racism in Upcoming Online Event

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO
  • Courtesy of Texas Public Radio
The latest installment of Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating storytelling series, "Reckoning with Racism," will stream on Facebook next week.

This virtual event will serve as an outlet for San Antonians to share their stories of "self-realization about biases, latent racism or entitlement, experiencing racism personally, navigating the web of systemic, structural and institutional racism, addressing and confronting bias and racism in the real world and stories about activism and efforts to dismantle racism at every level."



As in past Worth Repeating events, the event will feature seven local storytellers, who will each have seven minutes to tell their stories.

Free, 7 p.m., Tuesday July 14, Facebook, tpr.org/programs/worth-repeating.

