San Antonio Comedy Troupe's Die of the Beholder Streams D&D Antics Into Our Living Rooms

click image Facebook / Bexar Stage

Journey through distant lands, encounter magical creatures and laugh all along the way.San Antonio improv comedy troupe Bexar Stage is bringing a Dungeons & Dragons campaign to comedic life in, an ongoing set of live performances it streams every second and fourth Saturday.Dungeon Master Andre Villaplana leads the characters Maitae, Eric, Pocket and Hallux — played by comedians Matthew Hall, Tina Jackson, James Stanton and Clint Taylor — through a land of his own imagination. And viewers get to follow along on Twitch and Facebook Fans of hit D&D shows such as Critical Role and The Adventure Zone are likely to find something to like about Bexar Stage's campaign, which adds its own twist: Villaplana invites the audience to participate in the merry travelers' misadventures.Eachsession includes prize giveaways from Knight Watch Games to audience members who buy tickets for $15 . While the streams are broadcast for free, Bexar Stage says the ticket purchases and donations will help the troupe "return to regular operations as soon as we safely can."