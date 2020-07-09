Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 9, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Cutting Jobs as Restart of 2020 Season Draws Nearer

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / BRADLEY20163
  • Instagram / bradley20163
In a move to ensure its financial stability, Spurs Sports & Entertainment will cut staff positions as the NBA works to resume its 2020 season, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The downsizing comes nearly five months after the NBA season put its current season on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The San Antonio Spurs will compete against 21 other teams when games resume on July 30 in Orlando.



“While we understand the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, staff reductions are devastating, regardless of the circumstances,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford told the SABJ.

Spurs officials did not disclose how many jobs or which positions they plan to cut.

