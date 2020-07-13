San Antonio CARES 4 Art Grant Program to Provide Financial Relief to Local Art Community

click to enlarge
Small nonprofit arts organizations like the Classic Theatre may be eligible for grants under the new program.
San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture is offering funds to individual artists and nonprofit art organizations who have accrued financial losses due to the pandemic through its new SA CARES 4 Art Grant Program.
The grants will be available to qualified applicants who have experienced a decrease in business from March 13 onward due to social distancing orders or closure requirements.
"San Antonio's art nonprofits and individual artists not only play a vital role in our community during 'normal times,' but they have provided connection during the pandemic through the creation of art celebrated online," Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Debbie Racca-Sittre said in a press release.
"The SA CARES 4 Art Grant Program gives back to those who enrich our lives daily, especially in hard times, through the gift of art and to make sure they begin a path of recovery and sustainability."
The Department of Arts & Culture was authorized to use $2.6 million in federal COVID relief funds to support local artists. Of that total, $2 million is allocated to arts nonprofits. The remaining will be available to at least 120 individual artists.
Artists may receive up to $5,000 after providing proof of losses, while organizations can qualify for up to 10% of their overall budget. Local nonprofits deemed culturally specific organizations under the city's Cul-Tu-Art Plan
are eligible to receive up to an additional 5% in funding.
Applications are now open, with a deadline of July 30. Panelists from the SA Commission will review the applications and score them on immediate impact and equity scores.
Grant guidelines and instructions are available on the Department of Arts & Culture website
.
