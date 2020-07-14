SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Marisela Barrera Returns with Livestreamed Performance of Tejana Rasquacha

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge GUADALUPE LUPITO ACUÑA
  • Guadalupe Lupito Acuña
One thing the pandemic has taught us is to embrace rasquache — doing what you can with what you've got — and that's exactly what Chicana writer and teatrista Marisela Barrera is doing with the latest production of her one-woman show Tejana Rasquacha.

Later this month, Barrera will stream two performances of Tejana Rasquacha online in a hybrid format, combining pre-recorded monologues filmed at various local outdoor sites and live interactive segments broadcast from her home in Dignowity Hill. Described as "Portlandia meets Gentefied featuring a Chicana Lily Tomlin-type actor," the play explores the funny and tragic experiences of Tejanas, urban myths and quarantine real talk, beamed directly to our living rooms via Zoom.



Tickets are priced from free to $15 under a choose-what-you-pay model. After purchase, audience members will be sent a Zoom link and password for the event.

Choose What You Pay, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, Zoom, Jump Start Performance Co., facebook.com/jumpstartperformanceco.

