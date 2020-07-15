Anthony Michael Hall Hosts Summer Drive-In Film Festival at Texas Hill Country Theaters

click to enlarge Courtesy of EVO Entertainment

The film festival opens with a double feature of Weird Science and 16 Candles.

Iconic '80s teen actor Anthony Michael Hall is riding the drive-in wave with a new weekend film series in the Texas Hill Country.Starting this weekend, Hall is hosting a month of double features for his Summer Drive-In Film Fest, which will take place on alternating evenings at EVO Entertainment's Schertz and Kyle locations.Each screening will feature two films curated by Hall, separated by a 45-minute intermission in which he'll host an interactive Q&A with the audience. The socially distanced drive-ins will utilize EVO's mobile app for concessions and merch purchases, as well as to submit questions during the Q&A.Unsurprisingly, the fest is mostly comprised of Hall's well-known '80s vehicles, with a few surprises in the mix. The series kicks off with a double header ofand, for which Hall will be joined bycostar Kelly LeBrock, followed by a screeningandHorror fans can get in on the action for week three with a back-to-back screening of the 1978 and 2018 iterations ofImposing actor James Jude Courtney will join Hall for the night of scares.For the wrap-up, audiences can catch two of Hall's lesser-known flicks,andthe latter of which was partially filmed in San Antonio and features shots of Thomas Jefferson High School, Alamo Heights High School and the University of the Incarnate Word.