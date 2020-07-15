Anthony Michael Hall Hosts Summer Drive-In Film Festival at Texas Hill Country Theaters
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM
The film festival opens with a double feature of Weird Science and 16 Candles.
Iconic '80s teen actor Anthony Michael Hall is riding the drive-in wave with a new weekend film series in the Texas Hill Country.
Starting this weekend, Hall is hosting a month of double features for his Summer Drive-In Film Fest, which will take place on alternating evenings at EVO Entertainment's Schertz and Kyle locations.
Each screening will feature two films curated by Hall, separated by a 45-minute intermission in which he'll host an interactive Q&A with the audience. The socially distanced drive-ins will utilize EVO's mobile app for concessions and merch purchases, as well as to submit questions during the Q&A.
Unsurprisingly, the fest is mostly comprised of Hall's well-known '80s vehicles, with a few surprises in the mix. The series kicks off with a double header of Weird Science
and 16 Candles
, for which Hall will be joined by Weird Science
costar Kelly LeBrock, followed by a screening The Breakfast Club
and National Lampoon's Vacation
.
Horror fans can get in on the action for week three with a back-to-back screening of the 1978 and 2018 iterations of Halloween.
Imposing actor James Jude Courtney will join Hall for the night of scares.
For the wrap-up, audiences can catch two of Hall's lesser-known flicks, Hail Caesar
and Johnny Be Good,
the latter of which was partially filmed in San Antonio and features shots of Thomas Jefferson High School, Alamo Heights High School and the University of the Incarnate Word.
$25 per vehicle, 8:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, August 1, 7 and 8, EVO Entertainment Schertz (18658 IH-35N, Schertz, TX) and EVO Entertainment Kyle (3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle, TX), evocinemas.com/driveinfilmfest.
