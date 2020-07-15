SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

San Antonio Group Hosting Live Art Installation in Support of Slain Fort Hood GI Vanessa Guillen

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 11:50 AM

Mental-health nonprofit Circle of Arms will stage a live art installation-meets-protest Sunday in memory of slain U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The event will take place at the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial near Lackland Air Force Base.

Participants are encouraged to bring an empty photo frame adorned with the hashtag #iamvanessaguillen and the branch of the armed forces in which the participant served, if applicable. Participants will stand in solidarity — six feet apart — with the goal of keeping Guillen's story on the minds of the military, community, state officials and policymakers.



“We're calling all veterans, active duty, guard, reservist and civilian who has [sic] been impacted by [military sexual trauma], sexual harassment and assault to participate in this act of empowerment,” read a Facebook description for the event. The installation will take place from 4:22 p.m. — symbolizing April 22, the day Guillen went missing — until 6:30 p.m. — representing June 30, the day authorities found her remains.

Circle of Arms is a San Antonio nonprofit that advocates for mental health awareness through education, focusing on a wide demographic that includes women, veterans, senior citizens and children. Circle of Arms founder Larissa Martinez, a survivor of military sexual trauma, will lead the event.

The San Antonio 9/11 Memorial is located at 6610 West U.S. Highway 90.

