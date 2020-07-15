San Antonio Group Hosting Live Art Installation in Support of Slain Fort Hood GI Vanessa Guillen

click image
Mental-health nonprofit Circle of Arms will stage a live art installation-meets-protest Sunday in memory of slain U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The event will take place at the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial near Lackland Air Force Base.
Participants are encouraged to bring an empty photo frame adorned with the hashtag #iamvanessaguillen and the branch of the armed forces in which the participant served, if applicable. Participants will stand in solidarity — six feet apart — with the goal of keeping Guillen's story on the minds of the military, community, state officials and policymakers.
“We're calling all veterans, active duty, guard, reservist and civilian who has [sic] been impacted by [military sexual trauma], sexual harassment and assault to participate in this act of empowerment,” read a Facebook description
for the event. The installation will take place from 4:22 p.m. — symbolizing April 22, the day Guillen went missing — until 6:30 p.m. — representing June 30, the day authorities found her remains.
Circle of Arms is a San Antonio nonprofit that advocates for mental health awareness through education, focusing on a wide demographic that includes women, veterans, senior citizens and children. Circle of Arms founder Larissa Martinez, a survivor of military sexual trauma, will lead the event.
The San Antonio 9/11 Memorial is located at 6610 West U.S. Highway 90.
