SOLI Chamber Ensemble Launches New Summer Video Series

SOLI Chamber Ensemble is back, and while they're not playing a cactus this time (yes, that really happened
), they are holding a series of contemporary performances online.
SOLI
's premiere of the first episode of Moments of SOLIcitude happens today, July 15, at 5 p.m. on YouTube
. The ensemble will kick off its new summer video series with a performance of Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin's Butterflying
.
The summer series aims to offer a moment of calm and connection for audiences, as evinced by the video series' title. In addition to serving as a play on the ensemble's name, the word "solicitude" means to care for another's safety and comfort, something SOLI believes many of us may need right now.
A new episode will be added to SOLI's YouTube channel
every Wednesday for the next few months.
SOLI is a Texas-based chamber ensemble that is known for promoting contemporary classical music, commissioning new work and breaking stereotypes associated with classical music by performing in more intimate spaces and art galleries.
