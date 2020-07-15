SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

SOLI Chamber Ensemble Launches New Summer Video Series

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
SOLI Chamber Ensemble is back, and while they're not playing a cactus this time (yes, that really happened), they are holding a series of contemporary performances online.

SOLI's premiere of the first episode of Moments of SOLIcitude happens today, July 15, at 5 p.m. on YouTube. The ensemble will kick off its new summer video series with a performance of Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin's Butterflying.



The summer series aims to offer a moment of calm and connection for audiences, as evinced by the video series' title. In addition to serving as a play on the ensemble's name, the word "solicitude" means to care for another's safety and comfort, something SOLI believes many of us may need right now.

A new episode will be added to SOLI's YouTube channel every Wednesday for the next few months.

SOLI is a Texas-based chamber ensemble that is known for promoting contemporary classical music, commissioning new work and breaking stereotypes associated with classical music by performing in more intimate spaces and art galleries.

