San Antonio's McNay Art Museum Adding Three New Outdoor Sculptures

The three new outdoor sculptures added to the McNay collection are (left to right): The Sole Sitter by Willie Cole, Hashtag-Orange by Alejandro Martín and Standing Tulip by Tom Wesselmann.

The Sole Sitter by Willie Cole: The figural piece by an African American artist is the inspired by the masks of the Luba people who are indigenous to the south-central part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hashtag-Orange by Alejandro Martín: This metal sculpture painted vibrant orange will welcome visitors as they enter the McNay campus via North New Braunfels Avenue. Martín, 20, is an emerging artist based in Mexico City.

Standing Tulip by Tom Wesselmann: This 13-foot-tall aluminum sculpture is the first work of the celebrated pop artist that the McNay has added to its collection. It greets visitors as they enter the museum's main entrance.

The population of the McNay Art Museum's sculpture garden is growing by three this summer.The San Antonio museum has added a trio of outdoor sculptures to its more than 22,000-work permanent collection. The new pieces coincide with the first phase of a landscape master plan scheduled for completion in September.“When our community is ready to reconnect with the beauty, hope and inspiration that has defined us for decades, the McNay will be waiting with an experience that is more open, welcoming and inclusive than ever before,” McNay CEO Richard Aste said. “Our new outdoor sculptures and our expanded, more accessible campus reflect our commitment to a mission of engaging and uplifting everyone.”The new purchases include: