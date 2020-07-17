SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 17, 2020

Anthony Michael Hall's Drive-In Film Series Gets an Updated Lineup and New Special Guests

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Already sold out for its first two weekends, Anthony Michael Hall's Summer Drive-In Film Fest has announced an updated lineup and two new celebrity guests

Sorry, horror fans — the drive-in fest's previously planned Halloweekend is out, along with guest James Jude Courtney. But never fear, because Samwise Gamgee is here: Sean Astin will join Hall on July 31 and August 1 for a double feature of two of his iconic films, Rudy and The Goonies.



click to enlarge LIONSGATE HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Lionsgate Home Entertainment
To further sweeten the pot, a fifth weekend has been added to the lineup. August 7 and 8's originally planned double feature of Hail Caesar and Johnny Be Good has been pushed to the following week, and in its stead actor Robert Patrick will post up with Hall for an action-packed weekend featuring Terminator 2: Judgement Day and War Machine.

It might be suboptimal to shake things up at the last minute, but with upgrades like these, we can't really take issue with the sudden change.

Tickets and information can be found on EVO Entertainment's website.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Psych Actor and San Antonio Native De-Anglicizes His Name Back to James Rodriguez Read More

  2. Spurs Coach Popovich Rips Texas Governor and Lieutenant as 'Cowards' for COVID-19 Response Read More

  3. San Antonio Public Library Offers Free Access to Digital Reading. Here's How to Get Started. Read More

  4. E.T. Star and San Antonio Native Henry Thomas Says Mom’s ‘Difficult’ Attitude Hurt His Career in New HBO Doc Read More

  5. Anthony Michael Hall Hosts Summer Drive-In Film Festival at Texas Hill Country Theaters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation