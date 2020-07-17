Anthony Michael Hall's Drive-In Film Series Gets an Updated Lineup and New Special Guests
Kelly Merka Nelson
Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Already sold out for its first two weekends, Anthony Michael Hall's Summer Drive-In Film Fest
has announced an updated lineup and two new celebrity guests
Sorry, horror fans — the drive-in fest's previously planned Halloweekend is out, along with guest James Jude Courtney. But never fear, because Samwise Gamgee is here: Sean Astin will join Hall on July 31 and August 1 for a double feature of two of his iconic films, Rudy
and The Goonies
.
To further sweeten the pot, a fifth weekend has been added to the lineup. August 7 and 8's originally planned double feature of Hail Caesar
and Johnny Be Good
has been pushed to the following week, and in its stead actor Robert Patrick will post up with Hall for an action-packed weekend featuring Terminator 2: Judgement Day
and War Machine
.
It might be suboptimal to shake things up at the last minute, but with upgrades like these, we can't really take issue with the sudden change.
Tickets and information can be found on EVO Entertainment's website
.
