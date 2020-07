Anthony Michael Hall's Drive-In Film Series Gets an Updated Lineup and New Special Guests

click to enlarge Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

click to enlarge Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Already sold out for its first two weekends, Anthony Michael Hall's Summer Drive-In Film Fest has announced an updated lineup and two new celebrity guestsSorry, horror fans — the drive-in fest's previously planned Halloweekend is out, along with guest James Jude Courtney. But never fear, because Samwise Gamgee is here: Sean Astin will join Hall on July 31 and August 1 for a double feature of two of his iconic films,andTo further sweeten the pot, a fifth weekend has been added to the lineup. August 7 and 8's originally planned double feature ofandhas been pushed to the following week, and in its stead actor Robert Patrick will post up with Hall for an action-packed weekend featuringandIt might be suboptimal to shake things up at the last minute, but with upgrades like these, we can't really take issue with the sudden change.Tickets and information can be found on EVO Entertainment's website