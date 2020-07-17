SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Friday, July 17, 2020

Dos Mestizx Releases Online Catalog for 'XicanX: New Visions' Exhibition

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge Screenshot from Xandra Ibarra's 2004 video "La Tortillera." - XANDRA IBARRA
  • Xandra Ibarra
  • Screenshot from Xandra Ibarra's 2004 video "La Tortillera."
The groundbreaking exhibition "XicanX: New Visions" was going to hit headlines no matter what, but it ended up making more of a splash than originally anticipated. That's because city officials yanked Xandra Ibarra's "La Tortillera" at the eleventh hour due to the video piece's alleged "obscenity."

Even though the show was supposed to remain on view at Centro De Artes through June 28, "XicanX: New Visions" was closed early in April because of the pandemic. The city also pulled its funding, nixing plans for a panel talk and physical catalog printed for the exhibition.



Never ones to be deterred, curatorial duo Dos Mestizx took it upon themselves to make a digital catalog of the collection, which is now available online. The catalog includes a foreword by Commissioner for the San Antonio Arts Commission Yadhira Lozano, a curatorial essay by Dos Mestizx and interviews with Robert Martinez, Daphne Arthur and Ben Cuevas.

Xandra Ibarra's "La Tortillera" was not put on display before the exhibition's abrupt end, but it is still available to view on Vimeo.

