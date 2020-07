Slab Cinema Bringing Back Movie Nights at San Antonio's The Good Kind

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind

Outdoor movie institution Slab Cinema continues to bring San Antonians a socially distanced film experience in partnership with Southtown's The Good Kind restaurant and bar.While tonight's Noir Monday screening of Touch of Evil is sold out, anyone that didn't get the chance to snag tickets needn't worry, because two more movies are screenings this week.On Friday, viewers can catch the 1963 film Charade , followed by the 1941 filmon Saturday.Looking for more noir?will screen on July 27 andwill round out the outdoor movie series on August 3.All seating is ticketed and reserved to ensure physical distancing. Single seats are $6 and a four-top table is $22. Tickets and info are available online , and all screenings are pet-friendly.Guests can order food and drink in advance from the restaurant and bar for pick-up . No outside food or drink is allowed at the screenings.