SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 20, 2020

Slab Cinema Bringing Back Movie Nights at San Antonio's The Good Kind

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy Photo / The Good Kind
Outdoor movie institution Slab Cinema continues to bring San Antonians a socially distanced film experience in partnership with Southtown's The Good Kind restaurant and bar.

While tonight's Noir Monday screening of Touch of Evil is sold out, anyone that didn't get the chance to snag tickets needn't worry, because two more movies are screenings this week.



On Friday, viewers can catch the 1963 film Charade, followed by the 1941 film Meet John Doe on Saturday.

Looking for more noir? The Big Combo will screen on July 27 and Scarlett Street will round out the outdoor movie series on August 3.

All seating is ticketed and reserved to ensure physical distancing. Single seats are $6 and a four-top table is $22. Tickets and info are available online, and all screenings are pet-friendly.

Guests can order food and drink in advance from the restaurant and bar for pick-up. No outside food or drink is allowed at the screenings.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Actress and San Antonio Native Amelia Rico Makes Her Network TV Debut on Yellowstone This Weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio Area Dad Goes Viral for Matching Face Masks to His Ties Read More

  3. Actor Anthony Michael Hall Talks Summer Drive-In Film Festival, Movies Post-Pandemic and ‘Wiseass’ Robert Downey Jr. Read More

  4. Anthony Michael Hall's Drive-In Film Series Gets an Updated Lineup and New Special Guests Read More

  5. Public Theater of San Antonio Switches Season to One-Person Shows to Maintain Social Distance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation