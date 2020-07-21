SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Brick at Blue Star Launches Virtual Market Featuring San Antonio Vendors

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 2:13 PM

click image FACEBOOK / DEWY ORGANICS
  • Facebook / Dewy Organics
Brick at Blue Star's weekly markets — a Southtown staple in the "before times" — have long been a great way to support local vendors and artisans.

On August 2, the Blue Star venue will introduce a virtual version of its Sunday shopping event. The event, which Brick promises will be the "first of many," will feature goods from local artists and makers available for online purchase.



Vendors including Dewy Organics, Oils.Earth and Que Viva Crafts, Frijola's Tacos, Melanted Motifs will have wares available via a shop link posted on the day of the event. Thirsty customers can also buy from a "curated selection of craft beer and wines."

According to Brick, purchases can be made for either pick up or delivery.

Free, noon-5p.m. Sunday, August 2, Brick Public Market, Facebook.

