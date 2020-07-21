SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

San Antonio Symphony Cancels First Half of 2020-2021 Season, Furloughs Administrative Staff

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Symphony
As the pandemic surges amid Governor Abbott's failed bid to reopen the state, the fallout appears to be extending into fall.

The latest casualty? The San Antonio Symphony's planned return for its 2020-2021 season.



On Tuesday, the Symphony announced that all season programs originally slated to take place from September 25 of this year through January 31, 2021 have been canceled. In addition to the cancellation, the organization temporarily furloughed five full-time administrative staff members through August 31.

However, the organization is looking into alternative programming for the fall in the form of smaller-scale live and online performances.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and its related limitations on large gatherings and our priority to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff, guided our decision that it was not possible to move forward with the concert programs originally planned for September through January," Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart said in a statement.

"We conducted a patron survey in early July which showed that less than 30% of our audience is comfortable returning to live concerts this fall. While we will continue to work with our musicians and make plans for smaller-scale offerings, we are also eager for the day when we can return to the stage in force and again share music with live audiences. We will match our return to the stage with the health and healing of our community, and right now our best prediction is in late winter."

According to its statement, the Symphony will provide more information about amended plans for fall performances in August.

